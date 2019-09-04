Home

James F. Parker, 79, of Concord Township, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at TriPoint Medical Center in Concord Township. Born Feb. 12, 1940, in East Cleveland, had been a resident of Lake County for more than 50 years, living in Willowick before moving to Concord Township. James was a U.S. Army veteran, member of the NRA (National Rifle Association), and loved hunting and fishing. Mr. Parker worked for the U.S. Postal Service at the Willoughby Ohio Branch, retiring in 1999, after 31 years of service. He was the beloved husband of Linda E. (nee Schott) Parker; loving father of Barbara R. (Glenn) Griess, Michele R. Parker, and Scott F. (Amanda) Parker; cherished grandfather of Jake, Brenden and Dylan; and brother, Ralph Parker. He also leaves his faithful dog, Duke. James was preceded in death by his son, James F. Parker; and parents, Ralph and Agnes (nee Wylie) Parker. Family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby, where a Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 4:30 p.m. Interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the . To leave condolences for the family or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 8, 2019
