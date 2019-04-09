Home

Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Ss. Robert and William Parish
367 E. 260 St
Euclid, OH
James F. Schlect Obituary
James F. Schlecht, age 100, passed away April 7, 2019 at Euclid Hospital.He was born May 28, 1918 in Cleveland. Jim grew up in South Euclid. He graduated from Cathedral Latin High School in 1936 and John Carroll University in 1940. He was proud to be the oldest living alumni from both schools.He was a World War II Army Veteran, serving in Italy and Africa, and earned a Bronze Star.He was employed in the Appellate Division for the Internal Revenue Service and retired at age 56.He traveled the United States and Europe with his wife, Jane. He was a longtime parishioner at Ss. Robert and William Parish, where he was in charge of Catholic Charities. He was also a lector and Eucharist Minister. He lived in Euclid until moving to the Waterford in Richmond Heights five years ago.Jim was the beloved husband of the late Laura Jane; dear father of James F. Jr., John C. (Maria) and Robert A.; father-in-law of Patricia Sullivan; grandfather of Robert Jr., Anne (Adam) Ference, Michelle (Justin) Niemec, Laura, Anthony, and Daniel; great-grandfather of Anthony, Layla, Owen, and Nolan; brother of Mary Rita (James) Fleming (both deceased) and Helen Knespler; uncle and great uncle of many. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 13 at 10:30 a.m. at Ss. Robert and William Parish, 367 E. 260 St. in Euclid. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery.The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., in Willoughby.Contributions to Ss. Robert and William Parish would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 10, 2019
