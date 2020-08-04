1/1
James G. Atkins
James G. Atkins, age 84, of Mentor, passed away peacefully July 28, 2020. He was a devoted father, grandfather, brother, and friend who will be greatly missed by many. His greatest joys were his grandchildren, working in his yard, hanging out at the park with his buddies, and taking care of the fire at the park. James is survived by his son, Jeffrey Atkins; daughters, Debra Parsons, Janice (Danny) Brooks; grandchildren, Nicole (Keith) Stowers, Megan (DeVerne) Parsons, Anthony Parsons, Taylor Durk, Joshua Brooks, Matthew Brooks; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sons, John M. Atkins, James E. Atkins; and great-grandson DeVerne W. Wilson. A private family memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your preferred charity.

Published in News-Herald from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
