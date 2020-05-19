James Harry Burt
1934 - 2020
In loving memory of James Harry Burt, 531 Sunshine Avenue, North Ft. Myers, Florida, formerly of Mentor, Ohio, who died peacefully at home of natural causes on May 9, 2020. Mr. Burt was born on October 7, 1934, in Dayton, Ohio. He was predeceased by his parents, Bennet Harold Burt and Marjorie Irene (Robison) Burt. Mr. Burt was a loving husband to his wife of 64 years, Diane Elaine (Glasscock) Burt. The couple was married at the Willoughby Methodist Church on October 27, 1956. He is survived by three adult children, Mark David Burt of Ft. Myers, Florida, Michael Darren Burt of Royal Palm Beach, Florida, and Melissa Diane (Burt) Reigle, M.D. of Concord, Ohio. Mr. Burt spent his lifetime working with young people. After graduating from Willoughby Union High School (Class of 1952), he obtained his undergraduate degree from Western Reserve University and his Master's degree from Kent State University. He spent many years in the classroom teaching and retired as Assistant Principal of John F. Kennedy Junior High School in the Willoughby-Eastlake City School District in 1985. After retirement, Mr. Burt continued to work as a counselor to youth with substance abuse and other issues at Charter Glade and the David Lawrence Center in Lee, County, Florida. Mr. Burt was a longtime member, elder, and Stephen Minister at Faith Presbyterian Church in Cape Coral, Florida. He was active in the Community Emergency Response Team, providing disaster-preparedness and relief services to the community in times of crisis. No services are planned at this time and the family requests that donations be made to Hope Hospice in lieu of flowers or other remembrances.

Published in News-Herald from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
May 18, 2020
What a great and stern along with results oriented person! Super person and he will be missed by a ton of people.
Dan
Student
May 17, 2020
I taught at Kennedy Junior High where Jim was the assistant principal. He was not only my "boss" but a friend as well. In my 33 yr. career I had many administrators but Jim was one of the best. My deepest sympathy to Diane and his family. he will be missed for sure. Rest in Peace with God Jim.
Denny Hace
dennis hace
May 17, 2020
I had the privilege of working with Jim at Kennedy Jr. High in Eastlake, Ohio for 17 years, and I will always remember him as being kind, caring, funny, and an excellent administrator. He was a joy to be around.
Joyce Stefancic
May 16, 2020
I attended Kennedy Jr. High School in my younger years. I didn't know it at the time, but I learned an important thing from Mr. Burt. I didn't know the word, but I learned about what real INTEGRITY was. I fostered that idea and it became a part of my core values, and who I am. It helped guide me as I spent more than 30 years in service to the United States Navy and my civilian life as well. James was a gentleman, I witnessed his fairness and just execution of the duties he was assigned. He performed the various aspects of his job with integrity and with concern and willingness to always look into all of the facts before making decisions. The world is a better place because he lived and was a part of it. Fair seas and following winds, Mr. Burt!
Rich Lardner
