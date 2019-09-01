|
|
Funeral services for James Herald Martin, 87, of Madison, will be 3:00 pm. Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Life Brand Cowboy Church, 1289 Mentor Avenue, Painesville Township, Ohio.James was born July 31, 1932 in Markleysburg, PA. He passed away August 30, 2019 at his home in Madison surrounded by his loving family.James lived in Lake County for over 30 years. He served in the United States Navy and he worked in the maintenance department at Ohio Rubber Company for many years. He enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, golfing, Steeler’s football and especially loved spending time with all his grandchildren and great grandchildren.James is survived by his wife, Barbara (Chapman) Martin; daughters: Roxann (Wayne) Rostocil of Perry, and Theresa (Rick) Brewster of Perry; seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, three brothers and three sisters.He was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Jane (Tom) Black; brother, Gene Martin; and his parents, Emanuel and Eunice (Jenkins) Martin.If you would like to make a donation please donate to Hospice of the Western Reserve in memory of James Martin, instead of flowers.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 2, 2019