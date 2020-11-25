James Herman Moore, USAR, age 83, born March 29, 1937, in Sharon, PA. Preceded in death by his parents Emma Stephenson Moore and James S. Moore of Ellwood City, PA.; and a grandson, Jon Paul Moore.United in marriage January 17th, 1957 in Dixon, CA, to his bride Evelyn Rosemary (Johnson) Moore. They were blessed to celebrate 62 anniversaries together. They have 3 sons, James Scott Moore of Mid West City, OK, Thomas Michael Moore of Nashville, TN, and Brian David (Debbie) Moore of Greenville, SC.; 6 grandchildren, James Jr, Mandy (Jane, mother of Mandy), James Hoffman, Michael, Victoria, and David; 1 great-grandchild, Makayla and a second great-grandchild expected in January 2021; and siblings: Betty Evans, Pat Masone, and Kay Richeal all 3 of New Castle, PA.He joined the US Army in 1955. He was active-duty or reserve with the Army and National Guard for 35 years and achieved the rank of sergeant major. James earned a master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) and held a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Fenn College of Engineering. He made many valuable contributions to NASA, military guidance systems, and national defense. He was a Lt. Col. with Ohio Civil Air Patrol for over 30 years. A licensed pilot since 1983, he truly had a passion to fly.He loved to travel. He visited 26 countries, some twice, including China, Japan, Europe, India, and Brazil. Fascinated with world cultures and Egypt – though he never got to visit. He was an avid reader. He often read Clancy, Green, or Grisham novels a dozen times or more. His scrapbooks are incredible with meticulous notes for almost every photograph he captured around the world. Organizations: IEEE, Commander’s Call, & 107th Armored Cavalry Association.Special thank you to our friends at the Mentor Senior Center and our dear friends and neighbors including Hector Lopez and family.A funeral service will be held at 10 am Monday, November 30, 2020, at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Masks are required and Social Distancing must be observed during all publicly attended events.The family will receive friends from 1-4 pm Sunday, November 29, 2020, at the funeral home. Masks are required and Social Distancing must be observed during all publicly attended events.In lieu of flowers, we ask you to consider contributions to the Lake County chapter of the 99’s Pilots Association (mail checks to 31 Clinton St, Hudson Ohio, 44236) or the Lake Humane Society (https://www.lakehumane.org
.We will miss this incredible person. God bless.