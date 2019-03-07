|
James J. Havel, age 79, of Perry, passed away March 6, 2019 at Madison Lake Health Medical Campus.He was born March 4, 1940, in Cleveland, the son of the late Julius and Jane (Kohanki) Havel.A member of the Army National Guard, Jim was proud of his service to our Country and was a member of the AMVETS in Perry. He worked for 20 years as a Mailer for the Plain Dealer. A hard worker, he and his wife, Peggy, were co-owners of Havel Garden Center in Perry.He is survived by his wife, Peggy; step-daughter, Suzette Miller; step-grandchildren, Derek and Breanna; sister, Martha DiCello; brothers, Mark and Phillip Havel. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Charlie Havel; and step-daughter, Debra Verik.A Celebration of Jim’s life will be held at a later date. The Behm Family Funeral Home is assisting the family during this time. Online obituary and guestbook at www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 8, 2019