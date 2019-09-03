Home

James J. Humpal, age 82, of Roaming Shores. Beloved husband of Elaine (nee Depenbrok) for 61 years; loving father of Jim (Pam), Jeff and John; dearest grandfather of Jessica (Tim) Ator and Jim (fiancée – Samantha Fazio); dear great-grandfather of Nora Ator; brother of David (Marcia) Humpal. Teacher, mentor and coach. Friends received at the St. John Funeral Home, 16381 Chillicothe Road (Rt. 306), Chagrin Falls, 44023 (2.5 miles North of Rt. 422), Thursday 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. where a service will take place on Friday, September 6 at 10:30 a.m. Burial Shadyside Cemetery, Auburn Twp. Although flowers are appreciated, the family suggests contributions to Ashtabula County APL, 5970 Green Rd., Ashtabula, OH 44004 or any animal shelter of your choice.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 4, 2019
