James J. Stankovich

James J. Stankovich Obituary
Funeral Mass for James J. Stankovich, 83, of Willoughby Hills, will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor. (Family and friends are asked to meet at church.) Mr. Stankovich passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Hospice House of the Western Reserve in Cleveland. Born Jan. 18, 1936, in Tiltonsville, he had been a resident of Lake County for 56 years, living in Willoughby before moving to Willoughby Hills. James was a U.S. Army veteran, member of the Bass Angler Sportsman Society, and a former member of Willoughby Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2300. Mr. Stankovich retired from PMC Industries. He was the beloved husband of Anna Marie (nee Pfuhlmann) Stankovich; loving father of Vincent E. (Tammy) Stankovich and Scharnette (Gregg) Roper; cherished grandfather of Michael Stankovich, Jessica Stankovich and Kati Stankovich; and great-grandfather of Wyatt Stankovich and Isabella Stankovich. James was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph J. and Veronica (nee Katko) Stankovich; and brother, William Stankovich. Family will receive friends from 8:45 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the church prior to the Mass. Burial will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 1, 2019
