James John Ficere age 63, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on November 19, 2020 at Lake West Medical Center in Willoughby. A fighter until the end! He was a brave, smart, strong, and selfless man with the best heart. He was born January 30, 1957 in Cleveland, Ohio. Jim was the high school sweetheart and beloved husband of 43 years to Joyce (nee Irvine); loved father of Amanda Ficere, and Jessica (John) Niton; devoted and loved grandfather of John; beloved brother of Kenneth Ficere (deceased), Catherine Geisinger, Marguerite Romero, and Mary Krivacic; beloved brother in law, uncle, cousin, great uncle, and friend to many.Jim was a wonderful cook, an Eagle Scout, a camp master, an adventurer, a nature/animal lover, a fisherman, and a Browns fan.In lieu of flowers, Jimmy’s wishes were for donations to go to Toys for Tots, planting of a tree, or a walk in the park with loved ones.Due to Covid-19 no services will be held.