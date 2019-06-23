|
James K Coulter, 57 of Concord, passed away June 20, 2019 at Lake West Hospital. He was born on July 26, 1961 in Cleveland, Ohio to Bonnie Coulter and the late Joe Coulter.Survived by: his wife, Candi (West) Coulter and stepdaughter, Randi Oberstar; siblings: Tammy (Kevin) Colen, John Coulter, Tom (Ronda) Coulter, and Kathy Clark. Jim also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and friends.Jim was employed by Hogan Dedicated Services and had over 30 years in the trucking business. He was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.A celebration of life will be at a later date.
Published in News-Herald on June 24, 2019