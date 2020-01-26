Home

James L. Ensinger age 77, passed away Jan. 26, 2020.Jim is the Chairman of Power-Pack Conveyor Company. He was an avid fisherman and boater and loved going to Walt Disney World with his grandchildren.He is the beloved husband of Donnell (nee Dobbs); loving father of Kevin (Candice), Michele (Richard) Delsanter, Eric (Kim); grandfather of Anthony, Kaleigh, Richard, Zachary and Nicolas Delsanter, Jimmy, Addison, Miranda, Elizabeth, Sabrina and Lincoln James Ensinger; brother of Barbara (David) Yourkievitz; uncle and great uncle of many.A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday Jan. 29 at 11 AM at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, where the family will receive friends Tuesday Jan. 28 from 4-8 PM.Burial will take place at Mentor Cemetery.Contributions to Clothe a Child Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 27, 2020
