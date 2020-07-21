1/1
James L. Watson
1987 - 2020
James L. Watson, age 33, of Mentor, passed away July 17, 2020. He was born in Painesville, on January 7, 1987, to Larry H. Watson and the late Kathleen Casamento.Jimmy was an avid motorcycle enthusiast. Family and friends were the center of his life. He was very selfless, always there when anyone needed anything. His laugh was contagious. He was funny and lit up the room with his personality.Jimmy was a loving son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend, who will be greatly missed. Jimmy is survived by his loving father, Larry H. Watson, his step-father, John McCoy Jr., his siblings, Melody, Joe, and Jessica Watson, Jackie (Tony) Freeman, John Michael, and Christopher (Brittany) McCoy, his grandmother, Mary Jeane Casamento, his step-grandparents, John Sr. and Geraldine McCoy, and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother Kathleen Casamento, his grandparents, Hill and Ruby Watson, and Russell Casamento. His memorial service will immediately follow his visitation at 3 pm at the Monreal Srnick Funeral Home.Family will receive friends noon till 3 pm, Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Monreal Srnick Funeral Home, 3500 Curtis Blvd, Eastlake.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Monreal Srnick Funerals & Cremations
JUL
26
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Monreal Srnick Funerals & Cremations
