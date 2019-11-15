|
|
Dr. James Howard Lavrich was called to the Lord November 11, 2019 at his home in East Windsor, NJ. He was the beloved son of the late Louis and Mae Lavrich. He was born May 16, 1926 and was raised in Cleveland, Ohio, graduating from Collinwood High School in 1944. He enlisted in the Navy, and was stationed in Alameda, CA. After honorable discharge, he attended Case Western Reserve University, and then enrolled in medical school at Loyola University in Chicago. During his residency at Children’s Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio, he met his future wife, Dr. Kathryn (Defler) Lavrich (deceased). They moved to Cleveland and settled in Richmond Heights. He built a pediatric practice with Kathryn, and Dr. James Posch, based in Euclid, Ohio, later moving to Mayfield. He was emeritus faculty at Case Western Medical School. He enjoyed cooking Slovenian specialties such as potica and strudel, sailing on Lake Erie, pinochle, and working on electronics and ham radio. After retirement, Dr. Lavrich moved near family in New Jersey, and continued work with the U.S. Army until 86. James and Kathryn were married for 62 years. He is the beloved brother of Louis, Charles, and Thomas, all of whom preceded him in death; and survived by his sister-in-law, Joan Lavrich of Mentor. James and Kathryn have five surviving children, Carol (Jack) Harding of MD, Richard (Pamela) Lavrich of NJ, Philip (Susan) Lavrich of NC, Judy (Karsten) Hauschild of NJ, and Kenneth (Debi) Lavrich of FL. He is dear grandfather of Bryan (Amanda), Christopher, Katelyn, Janet, Hanna, Alexander, Reilly, Aiden, Olwen, Kris, Brandon, Brittney, Breanna, Kyle, and great-grandfather of Ava and Owen. A memorial service will be held Monday, Nov 25, at Meadow Lakes, East Windsor, NJ, with interment in BG William Doyle veteran cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ. Memorial donations may be made in his name at the CWRU Medical School Medicine Catalytic Fund, Advancement Services, 10900 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44106-7035 or online at giving.cwru.edu/med.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 17, 2019