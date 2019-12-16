|
James M. Conway, age 78, from Euclid, Ohio, passed away Dec. 12, 2019 at home.Beloved son of Matthew and Lillian Conway (both deceased) of Cleveland, Ohio; brother of Dennis Conway (deceased) and brother-in-law of Evelyn Conway (of Ansonia Ct.); brother of David Conway of Painesville, Ohio; uncle to many nieces and nephews.James was a Navy veteran who served during the Vietnam War. He retired from General Motors after 32 years. He was also a Mason.Funeral services Saturday, Dec. 21 at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave. (Willoughby) at 10:00 A.M. where family will receive friends Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Interment Knollwood Cemetery.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 18, 2019