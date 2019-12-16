Home

Services
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
James M. Conway Obituary
James M. Conway, age 78, from Euclid, Ohio, passed away Dec. 12, 2019 at home.Beloved son of Matthew and Lillian Conway (both deceased) of Cleveland, Ohio; brother of Dennis Conway (deceased) and brother-in-law of Evelyn Conway (of Ansonia Ct.); brother of David Conway of Painesville, Ohio; uncle to many nieces and nephews.James was a Navy veteran who served during the Vietnam War. He retired from General Motors after 32 years. He was also a Mason.Funeral services Saturday, Dec. 21 at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave. (Willoughby) at 10:00 A.M. where family will receive friends Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Interment Knollwood Cemetery.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 18, 2019
