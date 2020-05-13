James McArthur Gridiron, Sr. was born on February 28, 1943, in Stonega, Virginia, to the late Raymond Gridiron, Sr. and the late Addie Lewis. He departed from this life on May 11, 2020, at his home in Painesville, Ohio. Before relocating to Ohio, James worked as an Orderly for St. Mary’s hospital in Virginia. His love for serving people landed him a career as a loyal Painesville City Police Officer. He also worked for the city's Division of Parks and Cemeteries, Fasson and Jos Dyson. James was a member of Greater Faith Tabernacle Church. He enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, traveling, talking politics and cars. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He leaves to mourn his wife, Marsha Lockridge; children from prior marriage, Diane (Robert, II) Echols, Rebecca (Edwin) Cornett, Angela Byers, Jacqueline (Rick) Gridiron, James Gridiron Jr., Josepha Orr, Valerie (Wayne, II) Hobson, Lisa (Stephen) Timley, and Toya Gridiron; 28 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Walter Lewis, Mary Livingston, Kathleen Lewis, Virginia Peeples, Lawrence Lewis, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Edward Lewis, Raymond Gridiron Jr., John Henry Lewis, Emiziah Lewis Jr., Willie Long, Dorothy Cansler; grandson, Iwayne Hobsoni; and his late wife, Viola Gridiron. Private family services will be held. Online condolences at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net.
Published in News-Herald from May 13 to May 15, 2020.