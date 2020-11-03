James M. Hennies, age 66, of Mentor-on-the-Lake, passed away October 31, 2020. He was born in Cleveland on April 20, 1954, to the late Eileen and John Hennies.He was a loving friend, uncle, and brother who will be missed by all who knew him. Jim was proudly employed at Giant Eagle for over 40 years. Jim never knew a stranger. He made quick friends with everyone.Jim is survived by his brother-in-law, Theodore Bizjack, nephews: Theodore (Helen) Bizjack III and Thomas Bizjack.He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, John (Rexine) Hennies and sister, Eileen Bizjack.A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11am. Please meet at the entry semi-circle at All Souls Cemetery, 10366 Chardon Rd in Chardon.In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Jim can be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve.