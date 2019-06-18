|
James M. “Jim” Krainz, 57, of Willowick, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Tripoint Medical Center in Painesville.
He was born August 20, 1961 in Cleveland.
Jim worked for the City of Willowick in the service department.
Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Karen (nee Juricka); daughters, Shawna (Kyle) Reckart of Gilbert, AZ, Brittany (Ramon) Garcia, of Painesville; sister, Michele (Craig) Morris of Willoughby Hills.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Frances Krainz (nee Raycher); sister, Kathy Slapnicker.
Family will receive friends 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home, 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe, Ohio 44092. Burial Private.
Published in The News-Herald on June 19, 2019