James M. Linden, age 75, of Madison, passed on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the Lantern of Madison. He was born July 15, 1943, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Milton and Jessie (Gilroy) Linden. He married the love of his life, Sibylla Serana Eisenhauer in Painesville, Ohio, on June 24, 1967.Jim was a proud Marine and Veteran and he would remind you of that any chance that he got, especially if you were part of those “other” branches of the US Armed Forces.Jim was a man of music and loved playing the guitar. Jim’s participation in many sing-alongs with the Hupertz family and other musicians throughout the years is dearly commemorated.Jim was a salesman. He could talk and talk until you bought whatever he was selling, usually a car that you didn’t know you needed…His gift of gab and salesmanship began at Sears, selling furniture in the 70s, followed by his next sales venture as co-owner of Madison Pet and Garden where family and friends worked together to share in his love of land and animals.Jim later gained the nickname “Indiana Jones” and was known for wearing his long Australian rain coat and hat while selling cars. He loved talking to people and selling cars no matter where the dealership was…Quality in Madison or Honda of Mentor with his pal, Billy Begam. Jim was an amazing salesman and was always quick to remember all of the necessary people behind the scenes.Jim looked forward to eating a great meal and he loved to fry his filet mignon in his cast iron skillet with eggs while smoking a Pall Mall cigarette, and then follow his meal with his mom’s graham cracker butterscotch pie and a good 7&7.Jim loved to spend time in the grape vineyard where he could be found riding the tractor with his children and beloved dog, Zack. His love of farming began with his parents, Jessie and Milton Linden, and then the beginning of the Linden’s Wee Farm with his wife, Sibylla. Jim diligently worked in the barn and loved his tractors. He was always quick to use his tractor to plow snow for his neighbors or even drive his tractor to work and plow the sidewalks as he went.Most of all Jim loved his family. When he retired, he truly enjoyed spending time with his wife, grandkids, and kids. No matter how you knew Jim - Husband. Dad. Papa. Friend. Marine. Veteran. He touched your heart and left a mark.He is survived by his wife, Sibylla; daughters, Taylir K. (David) Linden-Washlock and Trista S. (Michael) Linden-Warren; grandchildren, Dilan, Autumn and Easton; and his dog, Ike. He was preceded in death by his parents. Friends will be received 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, with a Funeral Service immediately following at 2 p.m. at Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison, OH 44057. Military Honors will be observed. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made in Jim’s name to Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44192. Friends may leave condolences online at: www.behmfuneral.com. Published in News-Herald on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary