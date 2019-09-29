Home

Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
James McElroy


1943 - 2019
James McElroy Obituary
Services for James McElroy, 75, of Mentor, will be at 11 AM on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby.The family will receive friends from 10-11 AM on Friday, prior to the service.Mr. McElroy passed away Friday, September 27, 2019.Born October 3, 1943 in Cleveland, he was a longtime Mentor resident.Mr. McElroy was employed as bridge operator for the City of Cleveland, retiring after 20 years of service.Survivors are his wife of 56 years, Clare (Wehagen); children, James (Joanne) McElroy, Jr., Susan (Joseph) Griffith and Nicole (Timothy) Hanna; grandchildren, Nathan Roberts, Sarah McElroy, Katie (David) Pate, Cody Goodman, Joshalynn Hanna and Anthony Hanna; great-grandson, Tayvien Griffith; brothers, Cyril (Carol) Coleman and Dennis (Sherrie) Allen and sisters, Leora McElroy, Vicky (Robert) Marlin, Doris Kelley, Patricia (Anthony) Ciarlillo and Kathryn (James) Tierney. He also leaves many cousins, nieces and nephews and their families.He was preceded in death by his birthparents, Louis and Florence (Kingsmill) McElroy and his aunt and uncle, Leanora and Thomas Allen, who raised him.Final resting place will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Twinsburg.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 2, 2019
