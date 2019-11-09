News-Herald Obituaries
James Melvin Brown

James Melvin Brown, age 86 of Mentor, entered into eternal rest on November 6, 2019. He was born in Salineville, Ohio and worked and retired after 36 years of service from National Acme Corporation. Jim was a Korean War Veteran of the United States Navy and served on the Midway.Jim is survived by his wife of 64 yrs., Mary Audrey Brown (nee Wicks) and his daughter, Sherri (Kenneth) Koncilja, five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, James Earl and parents, Thelma and Earl Brown and sister, Mary Ellen.A funeral mass will be held at 9:30 am Monday, November 11, 2019 at St John Vianney Catholic Church at 7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor (meet at the church), burial to immediately follow at Mentor Cemetery.The family will receive friends Sunday, November 10, from 6-8pm at Monreal-Srnick Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd, Eastlake. Donations can be sent to Hospice of the Western Reserve 17876 St Clair Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44110.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 10, 2019
