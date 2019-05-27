News-Herald Obituaries
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 951-1220
James P. Glogovsky

James P. Glogovsky Obituary
James P. Glogovsky, age 87, of Willowick, passed away May 26, 2019. He was born in Cleveland on January 10, 1932, to the late Frank and Anna Glogovsky (nee Cifra).He was a proud and loving father and grandfather who will be greatly missed. His greatest joy and source of pride were his daughters and grandchildren. Jim loved riding his bike in his free time.Jim is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 65 years, Rosemary Glogovsky (nee Bednarik), daughters Karen (Ralph) Messer, Lois (John) Phillips, Susan (Tim) Daily, grandchildren Allison (Cary), Andrew (Courtney), Kyle (Mallory), Mark, Will, Ashley (Jon), Elizabeth (James) and Matthew. He was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Evelyn (Ernest) Single.A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Noon at St. Mary Magdalene Church, 32114 Vine St, Willowick. Interment to follow at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 4 to 7pm at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jim’s memory to David Simpson Hospice House or St. Mary Magdalene Church.
Published in News-Herald on May 28, 2019
