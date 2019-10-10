|
On Sunday, October 6, 2019, James Paul Waggle – loving husband, father, and friend to all who knew him – passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at his home in Mentor, Ohio, at the age of 77. Jim, as he was probably best known, was born on September 8, 1942. Following his graduation from Cleveland Heights High School, Jim entered the United States Air Force, serving his country with Honor as an Aircraft Loadmaster between the years 1961 and 1965. Later, in 1983, he began working and volunteering at the Mentor Civic Ice Arena, which remained an active and important aspect of his life until the end. Concurrently, for many years Jim also worked at the Quail Hollow Golf Course, another place near and dear to him. During the course of his career, Jim held many roles and titles, but was most affectionately and accurately known simply as “Coach Wags.” His dedication, dependability, and innate charm made him a local legend, and he will be sorely missed by the community as a whole. Jim met the love of his life, Donna, in 1968 while skating at the Cleveland Heights Ice Rink, where he first began coaching youth hockey. They married on August 20, 1977, the start of 42 happy years together as husband and wife. During this time, Donna readily grew to adore his knack for talking to anyone, no matter the setting or situation; innate ability to speak louder than anyone else in the room, complete with booming laugh and corny jokes; good natured mischievousness; penchant for chewing on toothpicks; and cocktail of choice, Canadian Club and water. She less readily appreciated his love of all things football, most specifically his unending, and possibly misplaced, loyalty to the Cleveland Browns; his much better rewarded praise of The Ohio State University and Mentor High School; and his ability to spot stars in the making at high school football games. In addition to his wife, Donna Waggle (neé Schleicher), Jim is survived by his family: Father of Darlene (Waggle) Mowatt, and stepfather [Daddy Wags] to Robert (Debbie) Brown, Elizabeth Brown (Brad) Scott, and Richard (Lisa) Brown; brother of Robert (Kathy) Waggle, John (Cheri) Waggle, and Sue Janko; Grandfather to McKenna Mowatt and Grandpa Jim to Donna’s four grandchildren, Sarah Scott, Kristin Scott (Tom) Guilmette, and Goodwin and Grant Brown; and uncle [Uncle Jim] to myriad nieces and nephews. Jim is further survived by his many, many friends who, whether known for days or decades, all mourn his passing. Due to Jim’s dedication to the ice rink and his place as a fixture in the community, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made by check to the Coach Wags Mentor Youth Hockey Fund, where a fund is being created in Jim’s memory to help enable future generations of hockey players to learn the sport; further details will be announced as available. A public celebration of life will take place on Sunday, October 13, 2019, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., at the Mentor Civic Ice Arena, 8600 Munson Rd., Mentor, Ohio, 44060. An open microphone will be provided for those wishing to share a tribute to Jim beginning at 2:00.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 11, 2019