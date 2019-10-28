|
|
James R. Darrow, 73, of Madison, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Pine Grove nursing home in Geneva, Ohio.Born March 1, 1946, in Cleveland, he resided as a Lake County resident for over 40 years in the cities of Mentor, Painesville, and Madison.James is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp. He was an avid fisherman, who loved to deep sea fish. He also enjoyed motorcycles and drag racing; he had many friends at the track. James was self employed at J.D. Machine Repair, and had formerly worked at Lucas Machine, in Cleveland.James was the son of the late Charles W. and Mildred K. Darrow, (nee Hunter), brother of Charles (Mary) Darrow, Donna (Alan) Walrath, Dale Darrow (deceased); former wife and constant companion, Judith L. Darrow. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.Proceeded in death by stepson, Michael (Kimberly nee Hill) Celeste.Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at 7:30p.m. Wednesday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St., in Mentor, Ohio. (Rt. 615, N. of Rt. 2).Graveside Services will be held, Thursday 1p.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Road, Seville, Ohio. (Family and Friends are to meet at cemetery by 12:30p.m.)Many thanks to the staff and caregivers at Pine Grove Health Care in Geneva, Ohio.In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made out to The Foundation, or Diabetes Association.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 29, 2019