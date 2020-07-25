1/1
James R. "Bob" Hensley
James R. “Bob” Hensley age 84, beloved husband for 61 years of Fannie M. (nee Keffer); loving father of Susan Hinman (husband Richard), and the late Christopher James; devoted grandfather of Brittany Cox (husband Josh) and great-grandfather of Cassidy Jane Claiborne; cherished son of the late William J. and Rosa Jane (nee Carter); dearest brother of Naaman (wife Cathy), Ernie, Minerva Hicks (husband Larry), Michael (wife Deadra), Mitchell (wife Debbie), Annette Dingess (husband Alvin), and the late Irene Simmons (husband Robert), Reba Dillon (husband Frank, deceased), Wilma Lee Clark (husband Carl, deceased), Carl (wife Edith), and Murrell (wife Linda); dear uncle and great-uncle of many.Contributions may be made in memory of Bob to Alzheimer's Association, 23215 Commerce Park, Beachwood, OH 44122.Celebration of Life Service Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 11 AM at the funeral home. Burial following at Chesterland Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Bob at The DeJohn Funeral Home & Celebrations Center Of Chesterland 12811 Chillicothe Road (Rt. 306, just south of Mayfield Rd.) Monday 4-8 PM.Online obituary and guestbook at www.DeJohnCares.com.


Published in News-Herald from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
DeJohn Funeral Home And Celebrations Center
JUL
28
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
DeJohn Funeral Home And Celebrations Center
Funeral services provided by
DeJohn Funeral Home And Celebrations Center
12811 Chillicothe Rd
Chesterland, OH 44026
(440) 729-9800
