James R. Janosky age 78 of Wickliffe, died Nov. 4, 2020.Jim enjoyed doing yard work, spending time with his grandkids and great grandkids and attending their activities. As a family, he enjoyed decorating his yard for the different holidays. He would take bus trips with family members, especially going to out of town Cleveland Indians games. He also belonged to the Willoughby Eastlake Senior Center.Jim is the beloved husband of Karen; dear father of Joannie Janosky (Sam), Kimberley Carroll (Kevin), Pam Mausser (Jim), Shelley Kane (David); grandfather of Ronald, Joey, Anthony, Amanda, Alina, Ashley, Nina; great grandfather of Sawyer and Scarlett; brother of the late Cecilia Cook, Dorothy "Penny" Pappas, Richard "Duke", Constance "Connie", Phyllis "Gege" Barnes, Lawrence "Larry", Ronald "Ronnie", Frances "Patsy" Kordic; uncle and great uncle of many.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday Nov. 10, 2020 at 10 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe (PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH) (MASKS ARE REQUIRED AT CHURCH).Burial will take place at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chesterland.The family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby on Monday from 4-8 PM. (MASKS ARE REQUIRED, SOCIAL DISTANCING AND MAXIMUM OCCUPANCY LIMITS OBSERVED).Please wear Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns attire or something red (Jim's favorite color).