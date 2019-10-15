|
James R. Santon, age 90, beloved husband for 52 years of the late Doris (nee Malek); loving father of Bob, Jim (Pam), Deb (Ron) Cleavercy, Sandy (Ramon) Klein, and Kelly (Larry) Sohn; devoted grandfather of 14, three of which precede him in death, and great-grandfather of 12; cherished son of the late Charles and Sandra (nee Giarrizzo); dearest brother of Michael (Bev) and the late Charles.James was born on March 20, 1929 in Cleveland, OH and passed away on October 13, 2019. An amazing drummer, he has been a member of the American Federation of Musicians since 1944. In his later years, he also enjoyed gardening and building model boats and cars. James will be dearly missed. Prayers of Christian Burial Monday, October 21, 2019 at 6 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of James at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Monday 3 to 6 p.m. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at: www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 20, 2019