James Robert Aikens, age 82, of Hambden Twp., died April 18, 2020 at UH Geauga Medical Center, Claridon Twp., Born January 24, 1938 in Cleveland, to James A. and Alfair (nee: Barr) Aikens, he has been a lifelong Chardon resident.James was an avid gardener and enjoyed writing short stories. He proudly served in the US Army in Germany and Spain. James retired as a Maintenance Supervisor from Morton Salt after 37 years of dedicated service.James was a dedicated husband and a loving father. He served as a Sunday School Teacher, and a short-term Missionary overseas. He was a Board Member of Project Hope, Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International and a member of the Gideons. James volunteered at St. John Baptist Church Food Pantry in Painesville and served as a Trustee at the church. He was a current member of Union Community Church and served as the treasurer for Christ for World and World for Christ.James was a man of God who was always willing to share about Jesus.Survivors include his wife Doris (nee: Parker) Aikens, whom he married July 18, 1970, children Angela and Kimberly Aikens both of Columbus, siblings Henrietta Wilson, Catherine Haywood, Martha Hayes and Richard Aikens. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Theodore Aikens, John Aikens and Flora Law.The family will receive friends Thursday, April 23, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 AM at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South St., Chardon with the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Hambden Cemetery.Information and condolences on-line at www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 21, 2020