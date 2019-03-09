|
James Robert Csupick, 73, of Fort Payne, AL, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019.He was born October 28, 1945 in Painesville, Ohio, to the late John Csupick and Cassimira Pogozelski Csupick. While growing up in Painesville he was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church where he served as an altar boy.A veteran of the U.S. Army, Mr. Csupick served our country during the Vietnam War. He and his wife, Louise, moved to Pearl in 1983 and became members of St. Jude Catholic Church. Mr. Csupick was a dedicated employee of Voith Fabrics in Florence for more than 45 years. He and Louise moved to Fort Payne, Alabama, in 2013 where they joined Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church.Mr. Csupick is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Louise Chapman Csupick; daughter, Lori Curlee; and grandchildren, James Curlee and Jessica Curlee. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Csupick.Visitation will be 2:00-5:00pm, Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl, MS. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, March 11, 2019, at St. Jude Catholic Church in Pearl. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens.Memorials may be made to the at www.kidney.org.To share condolences, please visitwww.baldwinleepearl.com
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 10, 2019