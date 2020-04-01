|
|
James "Jim" Robert Haffa, Jr., age 43, of Painesville, died on March 26, 2020, at TriPoint Medical Center. He was born on August 7, 1976, to James and Wanda (Tinker) Haffa. Jim was the Director of Operations/Transportation for Riverside Local School District. Jim was proud to be a Riverside alumnus and was glad to serve his district and community. He also was the JV Girls Basketball coach for Perry High School. Jim was always a loving husband and devoted father. An avid sports fan, Jim enjoyed supporting and watching his sons compete in various sporting activities. He was their biggest fan. Jim also participated in multiple sports, his favorite being softball. He was active in the Euclid Men's Slow Pitch League and was a proud member of the Lake Erie Legends softball team. He was notoriously funny and shared his sense of humor with family and friends. His laughter and smile were contiguous. Jim was also known for his sense of style, always coordinating his outfit with his extensive shoe collection. Jim was an excellent friend and coworker; he was always willing to lend a helping hand. As giving in death as he was in life, Jim extended his generosity through organ donation. Jim is survived by his parents; loving wife, Julia (nee: Torres); cherished sons, Alexander "A.J." and Mason; sisters, Dawn Haffa Tucker, Wendy (Chris) Haffa Darling and brother; mother-in-law, Stella Torres; sisters-in-law, Lisa (Derrick) Kistler, Victoria (John McGuire) Torres, Elizabeth (Patrick) Kosakowski; and nieces and nephews, Tyler, Fallon, Nicolas, Madisyn, Gerrit, Gracelyn, Ceceilia, Cienna, Stella, Seger, Isabella, Patrick. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Vestle and Mildred Tinker, Kenneth and Elleanor Haffa; father-in-law, Albert N. Torres. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. To offer a memory or condolence visit: www.johnsonfuneralservices.net.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 2, 2020