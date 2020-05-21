James Ross Watson, Jr., 73, of Mentor, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, following complications from cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Born September 20, 1946 in Cleveland, he has lived in Lake County for the past 50 years. He was a graduate of Collinwood High School, class of 1965 and the joined the United States Air Force in 1966. Following his military service, he was employed as a pipefitter at TRW Valve Division in Cleveland until it closed, and then joined Pressure Technologies, Inc. in Concord Township for 10 years. Later, he delivered newspapers for the News-Herald. Survivors are his former wife, Barbara Ellen Watson; children, James Ross Watson, III and Stacey (Ben) Archinal; grandchildren, Emily and Nicholas Watson; sisters, Donna (Dick Weymouth) Watson, Denise (Darrick) Woods; and his brother, Gary (Donna) Watson. He also leaves many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Ross Sr. and Doniela (Koprivnik) Watson. Following Jim’s wishes, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to Holy Cat Whiskers, 2585 Hubbard Road, Madison, OH 44057, or the Lake Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Boulevard, Unit E, Mentor, OH 44060.