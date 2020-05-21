James Ross Watson Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Ross Watson, Jr., 73, of Mentor, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, following complications from cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Born September 20, 1946 in Cleveland, he has lived in Lake County for the past 50 years. He was a graduate of Collinwood High School, class of 1965 and the joined the United States Air Force in 1966. Following his military service, he was employed as a pipefitter at TRW Valve Division in Cleveland until it closed, and then joined Pressure Technologies, Inc. in Concord Township for 10 years. Later, he delivered newspapers for the News-Herald. Survivors are his former wife, Barbara Ellen Watson; children, James Ross Watson, III and Stacey (Ben) Archinal; grandchildren, Emily and Nicholas Watson; sisters, Donna (Dick Weymouth) Watson, Denise (Darrick) Woods; and his brother, Gary (Donna) Watson. He also leaves many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Ross Sr. and Doniela (Koprivnik) Watson. Following Jim’s wishes, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to Holy Cat Whiskers, 2585 Hubbard Road, Madison, OH 44057, or the Lake Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Boulevard, Unit E, Mentor, OH 44060.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved