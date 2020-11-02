1/1
James Roy Rubertino
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Roy Rubertino passed away peacefully on October 21, 2020 at the age of 71 at Riverside Methodist Hospital with his family at his bedside. James was originally from Mentor, Ohio, finally residing in Lewis Center, Ohio.He was married 48 years to his high school sweetheart Michelle (Savino), also survived by his daughter Jennifer (Richard) Robinson, grandson Arik Strickling, siblings Claudette (Alan) Reigles, Michael Rubertino, John (aka Tony) (Gabby) Rubertino, Toni Louise (Allen) Ramm, Nicholas Rubertino, Brother-in-law Tony Soria, and many nieces, nephews and their children. He was preceded in death by his parents Antonio and Elizabeth Rubertino, his in-laws Billy and Rosemary Davis, and Michael T. Savino and his Sister-in-law Sandra Soria.He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. James was passionate about gardening, bird watching, Italian cooking and environmental conservation. He was a salesman by trade, enjoyed serving as a local HOA Trustee and having his garden and trees certified as a wildlife habitat.A private Service for immediate family will be held 1:00pm Monday November 9, 2020 at the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL. Due to the COVID pandemic masks and social distancing are required.In lieu of flowers, donations in James’ name can be sent to the Nature Conservancy or the Arbor Day Foundation. Visit www.schoedinger.com to send online condolences to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved