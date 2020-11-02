James Roy Rubertino passed away peacefully on October 21, 2020 at the age of 71 at Riverside Methodist Hospital with his family at his bedside. James was originally from Mentor, Ohio, finally residing in Lewis Center, Ohio.He was married 48 years to his high school sweetheart Michelle (Savino), also survived by his daughter Jennifer (Richard) Robinson, grandson Arik Strickling, siblings Claudette (Alan) Reigles, Michael Rubertino, John (aka Tony) (Gabby) Rubertino, Toni Louise (Allen) Ramm, Nicholas Rubertino, Brother-in-law Tony Soria, and many nieces, nephews and their children. He was preceded in death by his parents Antonio and Elizabeth Rubertino, his in-laws Billy and Rosemary Davis, and Michael T. Savino and his Sister-in-law Sandra Soria.He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. James was passionate about gardening, bird watching, Italian cooking and environmental conservation. He was a salesman by trade, enjoyed serving as a local HOA Trustee and having his garden and trees certified as a wildlife habitat.A private Service for immediate family will be held 1:00pm Monday November 9, 2020 at the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL. Due to the COVID pandemic masks and social distancing are required.In lieu of flowers, donations in James’ name can be sent to the Nature Conservancy or the Arbor Day Foundation. Visit www.schoedinger.com
