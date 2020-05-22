James S. Lucci
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James S. Lucci, age 94, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 21, 2020. He was born in Morgantown, WV, on January 31, 1926, the son of the late Attillio and Atilia Lucci. James was a U.S. Navy WWII Veteran. James is survived by his loving children, Thomas (Patsy) Lucci, Cynthia (James, deceased) Kilkenney, and Patricia (Richard) Jablonski; loving grandchildren, Erin (Brad, deceased) Hollingsworth, David (Morgan) Kilkenney, Casey (Rebecca) Kilkenney, Thomas (Anja) Kilkenney, Beth (Jonathan) Roebuck, Joseph (Lisa) Jablonski, Christine Jablonski, James M. Lucci, and Morgan Keeling; 15 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Mary Ann Dalzot, August Lucci and Virginia Gibson; and his sister-in-law, Josephine Dodge. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary C.; son, James A. Lucci; grandson, Matthew R. Jablonski; and his siblings, Florence, Ennis, Tresa, Arlene, Abraham, Attilio, and Michael. Burial will be held in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. Funeral Service will be (12 pm) Noon on Tuesday at Monreal Srnick Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 10 am to Noon at Monreal Funeral Home 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Monreal Srnick Funerals & Cremations
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 951-1220
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved