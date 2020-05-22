James S. Lucci, age 94, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 21, 2020. He was born in Morgantown, WV, on January 31, 1926, the son of the late Attillio and Atilia Lucci. James was a U.S. Navy WWII Veteran. James is survived by his loving children, Thomas (Patsy) Lucci, Cynthia (James, deceased) Kilkenney, and Patricia (Richard) Jablonski; loving grandchildren, Erin (Brad, deceased) Hollingsworth, David (Morgan) Kilkenney, Casey (Rebecca) Kilkenney, Thomas (Anja) Kilkenney, Beth (Jonathan) Roebuck, Joseph (Lisa) Jablonski, Christine Jablonski, James M. Lucci, and Morgan Keeling; 15 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Mary Ann Dalzot, August Lucci and Virginia Gibson; and his sister-in-law, Josephine Dodge. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary C.; son, James A. Lucci; grandson, Matthew R. Jablonski; and his siblings, Florence, Ennis, Tresa, Arlene, Abraham, Attilio, and Michael. Burial will be held in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. Funeral Service will be (12 pm) Noon on Tuesday at Monreal Srnick Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 10 am to Noon at Monreal Funeral Home 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake.