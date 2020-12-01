James S. Smith, age 85 of Painesville, Ohio passed away on November 27, 2020. He was born in Enterprise, Alabama on December 23, 1934. James moved to Ohio at the age of 15 with his uncle and aunt, Will and Millie Smith. He attended Willoughby City Schools and graduated from Willoughby Union High School where he excelled on the football and track teams competing at the state level. He was employed by and retired from R.W. Sidley after 35 years.James was preceded in death by his surrogate parents, Will and Millie Smith; mother, Minnie Banks; daughter, Julie Cunningham; son, James B. Smith; brothers, Tommy Banks Sr., Billy Banks, Herschell Banks, Will Smith Jr. and Melvin Timley. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 64 years, Louise Smith; daughters, Cathy Smith Hussain and Elisa Smith-Sanchez (Paul); son, Jeffery Smith; sisters Laura Walker and Annie Robinson; granddaughters, Karissa Chapman (Timothy) and Tiffany Smith; grandsons Blake Andre Smith (Rebecca) and Ryan Scott (Kahlee); great grandson, James Smith Gadomski and great granddaughter, Vanessa Smith as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services will be held on Friday December 4, 2020 at noon at New Hope Baptist Church in Painesville, Ohio. Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Painesville.



