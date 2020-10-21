James Spring

James (Jim) Spring, 84, passed away on October 11, 2020. Born February 16, 1936. Son of Lester Spring Sr. (deceased) and Gladys Rinehart (deceased), he leaves behind his wife Joan Louise (formerly Smith), his son Keith (Antoinette), sister Sandy Smith of Cleveland, and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by son, Kevin and a brother Lester Jr. (Beverly) of Madison OH,Jim graduated from Willoughby Union High School in 1954, and remained an active alumnus. He was employed by Lubrizol Corp. for 40 years managing the photo lab and, at the time of his retirement, working in Corporate Communications. Always deeply engaged with his community, Jim used his talents in many ways after retiring. He taught photography at Lakeland Community College, was an active participant in Lubrizol retiree activities, served several years as Executive Director of the Mayfield Area Chamber of Commerce, and was a member of the Garfield Memorial Church in Pepper Pike.Jim pursued his values with loyalty and devotion. Gregarious and stoic in fighting his increasingly severe physical challenges, Jim's passions were his family, photography, travel, having fun with his fellow Lubrizol retirees, reading, and sharing laughs with the many friends he treasured. Burial will be private. A Celebration of Life for Jim will be announced at a later date.



