James T. Mulroy, age 87, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 after a long illness. Jim is survived by his wife of 63 years Patricia (nee Cleary); children, Eileen (Anthony) Gazzuolo, Michael (Jodee) Mulroy, Terry (Carrie) Mulroy and Maureen (John) Zelina; grandchildren, Michelle (Allan) Boyd, Dominic Gazzuolo, Katie (Derek) Nelson, Susan (Eduardo) Rios, Steven Zelina, John Zelina, Tim Zelina, Madelyn Mulroy and Michael Mulroy; and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his aunt, Grace Middleton; brother-in-law, John (Linda) Cleary, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, and a large community of friends. Jim is predeceased by his parents Jim and Evelyn (nee Cahill) Mulroy and son Jimmy.Jim was a big man with a big presence in all aspects of his life. He loved his family, his community, his church, sports, travel and spending time with family and friends. Born September 21, 1932 in Cleveland, OH, Jim attended Willoughby Union High, where he was the school’s star quarterback and a celebrated pitcher, later scouted by major league teams. While in high school, Jim sometimes threw batting practice for the Cleveland Indians. After graduating high school, Jim attended Ohio University before enlisting in the US Air Force.Shortly after his discharge he met Patricia Cleary at a mutual friend’s wedding. The two married November 24, 1956 and settled in Euclid. In 1958 the couple and their infant daughter moved to a new development in Wickliffe, where they would reside through the rest of their married life. Jim quickly became involved in many civic, community and religious activities.A long-time member of the Willoughby Knights of Columbus, Jim helped to form the Wickliffe Council #5405 and in 1963 served as its first Grand Knight. He served in a number of positions with the Knights on both the local and state level. He was an avid participant in Council programs, and especially enjoyed the Council’s sponsorship of The Special Olympics.Jim was a founding member and coach with Wickliffe Midget Football in the 1960s. Throughout the 1970s he served as Wickliffe Ward 4 Councilman, Councilman-at-large and Council President. In 1997 he was inducted in the Wickliffe Hall of Fame.Jim was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church for over 60 years, volunteering as a commentator. He was a founding member of the church’s credit union and served as a member of the Holy Name Society. He participated in OLMC’s variety shows for several years before working with other parishioners to form the Mt. Carmel Players in 1970, where he served on its first board. Over the years he acted in various productions, often in the comic lead and performing alongside his wife and children.After retiring from the Continental Insurance Company, Jim worked for a time with Lake Metroparks at Manakiki Country Club. He participated in many different sports, playing softball (until his 50s!), as well as swimming, waterskiing, bowling and golf. He was a lifetime fan of the Cleveland Indians and Browns, equally cheering them on and yelling at the television. In his youth, he was able to watch the Indians powerhouse of the late-1940s at League Park. After retirement he and his wife loved traveling throughout the US and Ireland, taking cruises all over the world and snowbirding in Myrtle Beach. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday June 10 at 10 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave. in Wickliffe.Burial will be private.The family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home 37433 Euclid Ave. in Willoughby on Tuesday June 9 from 4-8 PM (SOCIAL DISTANCING AND MAXIMUM OCCUPANCY LIMITS OBSERVED).In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to the Christ Child Society.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.