James T. Murton, age 44, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his sister’s residence. Family will receive friends 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Nottingham Baptist Church, 2921 Bishop Road, Willoughby Hills, OH 44092. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. after the visitation. Inurnment will follow at Mentor Cemetery, Mentor, OH. Social distancing is encouraged during all publicly attended events. View full obituary at: www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.