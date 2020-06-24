James T. Murton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James T. Murton, age 44, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his sister’s residence. Family will receive friends 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Nottingham Baptist Church, 2921 Bishop Road, Willoughby Hills, OH 44092. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. after the visitation. Inurnment will follow at Mentor Cemetery, Mentor, OH. Social distancing is encouraged during all publicly attended events. View full obituary at: www.brunners.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved