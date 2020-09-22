James Wayne Davidson, 66, formerly of Painesville, Ohio, peacefully passed away at the Hospice House of Arcadia, Florida, on August 18, 2020. Born on September 29, 1953, to Harry J. Davidson and Sarah (Nichols) Davidson, both deceased. He was an avid sports fan. His passion was his love for his Harley Davidson, music, his guitars, his family and friends. He was very active in Alcoholics Anonymous for the past 25 years. He was very kind and generous to those in need, he had a big heart. He was very faithful in prayer. He retired from the Water Pollution Control Plant in Painesville after 30 years of service. He is survived by his wife of four years, Debby Dalton; his loving sister, Barb Davidson-Thweatt; nephew, Allen Thweatt; aunts, uncles, several cousins, and many good friends. A gathering to celebrate his life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Perry Cemetery, 34840 Middle Ridge Road. Officiated by Rector Vanessa Clark. Pot luck following at Perry Park, 2815 Perry Park Rd. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.



