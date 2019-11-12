Home

James W. Elmore


1954 - 2019
James W. Elmore Obituary
James W. Elmore, age 65, of Madison, passed away Nov. 10, 2019. Born Nov. 1, 1954, in Painesville, to Robert and Betty (nee: Fallot) Elmore, he had been a longtime area resident. Jim served in the U.S. Air Force at the end of Vietnam, serving in Germany. He was a self-employed tile setter, but his joys were fishing, hunting and his hunting cabin in West Virginia. Survivors include his brothers, Bob (Barb), of Mechanicsburg, Pa, Dave (Brenda), of Perry, Dan (Melanie), of Perry, Mark (Kristen), of Medina, Pat (Becky), of Madison, and Paul, of Madison; many nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents. Jim was very generous and had a big heart. A private family burial will take place at a later date. Donations suggested to the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center. Arrangements are entrusted to the Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes of Madison. Obituary, online condolences and memorial gifts available at: www.marcfburrfuneralhome.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 13, 2019
