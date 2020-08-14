1/1
James W. Graham
James W. Graham passed away on Aug. 7, 2020, at home in Eastlake. He is survived by his two daughters, Lauren and Jenna; three grandchildren; and his brother, Michael Graham. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jeanne (Cotter) and William Graham. Jim loved spending time with his lifelong friends (way too many to mention), watching baseball games, and old war movies. He will live forever in the hearts of those who loved him. Private services will be held. Funeral arrangements handled by Malloy & Esposito Funeral Home, Cleveland, OH.

Published in News-Herald from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
