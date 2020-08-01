James (Jim) W. Greene, age 81, left his earthly home to be with his Lord and Savior on July 27, 2020 just short of his and wife Barbara’s 59th wedding anniversary. He was born to Walter H. and Violet C. Greene. Jim graduated from East High School, and from the last class of Fenn College which is now Cleveland State. While working for General Electric he earned the equivalent of a Master’s degree through their 3 year training program. Jim and Barbara had a home business as weavers. They sold woven goods at many craft shows as “Once Upon A Loom.” He was a member of Western Reserve Spinners and Weavers Guild where he served as treasurer for seven years. Jim ended his working career as the Assistant Budget Director for the Lake County Commissioners after 25 years. Survivors are his, wife Barbara, children: Dawn (Michael) Whitfield, Mark Greene, Peter (Michele) Greene, and Thomas (Jeanne) Greene. He loved and enjoyed visits by 11 grandchildren and three step-grandchildren. He adored his great-grandson. He is preceded by his parents and sister, Carol Greene The visitation will be at Grace Church of Mentor, 6883 Reynolds Rd. Mentor, Ohio 44060 Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 10:00 with a memorial service to follow. Masks required. Donations may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve atwww.hospicewr.org
or Grace Church of Mentor, Building fund. www.blessingcremation.com