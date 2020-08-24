James W. Morgan, Jr., age 69, of Painesville, passed away August 9, 2020, at University Hospital Geauga Medical Center. He was born December 30, 1950, in Painesville, to the late James W. Morgan Sr. and Mildred Jean (Randolph) Morgan. Mr. Morgan was a musician. He played guitar and piano which he started playing at the age of 3. He was an exceptional guitar player and songwriter, playing in the J. Morgan Band. He loved animals and always had cats and dogs. He retired from Discount Drug Mart as Head of Maintenance taking care of multiple stores. Most of all, he was a wonderful husband and will be sorely missed. He is survived by his loving wife, Darlene (Davis), whom he married on November 9, 1991; cousins, Lori and Steve Nelson, and Pam and Jim Morton. He also leaves his brother-in-law, Dale Davis; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his aunt, Carol Hazen Hoose. A memorial service and celebration will be held at a later date due to Covid-19. Memorial contributions are suggested to the family at 354 Riverside Dr., Painesville, Ohio 44077. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home of Painesville.