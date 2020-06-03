James Wilson Paul, age 82, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2020, at University Hospital Geauga Medical Center. He was born on October 14th, 1937, in Meyersdale, PA. He lived a great life. He was fortunate enough to retire at the age of 47, after working for 30 years at Fisher Body in Euclid. After retirement, he and his wife, Marlene, spent many years traveling the country in their RV, including a dream trip to Alaska. They spent their winters in Florida. They were married for almost 54 years until she passed away in 2014.He was fortunate enough to find love again in Thelma Baker. They spent six great years together. James is survived by his love, Thelma; his children, Susan Wilson (Jim), Jim (Toni), and Pam Buckman (Tom); his granddaughter, Brittany; his brothers, Ronald (Joanne) and Jerry (Carol); and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ethel Wilson and Walter Paul; and sister, Deloris Bartosik (Phil). Friends may call at Gattozzi and Son Funeral Home, 12524 Chillicothe Rd. (Route 306 N. of Mayfield Rd.), Chesterland, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 5th, 2020. Interment Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, Chesterland on Saturday, June 6th, 2020 at 11 a.m. (Please meet at the Mausoleum Chapel). Memorial contributions can be made in his honor to the Juvenile Diabetes Association www.jdrf.org or the Lymphoma And Leukemia Society www.lls.org. Social distancing will be observed at visitation and service. Visitors are asked to bring and wear a mask. During visitation and service, we will only invite in a certain number of guests at a time for everyone’s protection. You may experience a wait time to enter the funeral home or chapel. Online video tribute and condolences at: www.gattozziandson.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.