James Yates

After battling the challenges of Alzheimer’s, James “Jimbo” Yates left us on August 25, 2020. Although his neurologist gave him a five-year life expectancy, Jim proved us all wrong, living out an additional 15 years. He fought a very hard fight against a ruthless disease. Jim was a 1966 graduate of Thomas W. Harvey High School and earned a dual degree in business and marketing from Kent State University and Garfield Senior College. He served in the U.S. Navy in 1968 and was retired disabled after an unfortunate accident. Jim spent 29 years employed with Caterpillar in Mentor, OH and Mitsubishi in Houston, TX. Jim’s passions included golf, swimming, Civil War history, cycling, walking, and watching his feathered friends at his backyard bird feeders. He was known to dance the night away at many local wineries and embraced many snowbird friends spending winters in Bonita Springs, FL. His favorite place was swimming with the sea turtles in the lagoons of Oahu, Hawaii, and it was during those trips that musicians, Izik and Ekona became his cherished friends. Their gift of music kept Jim singing and dancing. The love of his German Shorthaired Pointers introduced him to many life long friends in the world of dogs, including his very best friends, Sharon and Steve (my buddy) Dattilio with whom he shared countless memories over the years. His life was also gifted with the added joy and love of his nephews and niece, David (Steven) Booher and Jeff (Desiree) Booher. He is survived by his dedicated and loving wife of 50 years, Betsy (Booher); his brother, Gerald P. (Joyce) of Germantown, TN; nieces, Virginia (Steve) Vaughn, Barb (David) Loy; nephews, Robert (Heidi Silverman), Brian (Jennifer Draffen); four great-nieces and nephews, Jordan and Zachary Vaughn, and Ethan and Clara Yates. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James Paul and Marion (Casterlin). Per Jim’s wishes, there will be no visitation or service. His desire was for friends and family to remember him as he was in life, dancing and singing. Betsy suggests donations be sent in Jim’s name to the angels of: Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110-9915 or The Alzheimer’s Association, 8522 East Ave., Mentor, 44060. Until we meet again, my curly-haired, blue-eyed guy. Safe journey, Jimbo. Online condolences at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net
.