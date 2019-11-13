|
|
Services for Ms. Jamie Diemert, 40, will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, November 16 at the L.E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home. She passed away Monday, November 11, 2019, while sleeping peacefully in her bed. Ms. Diemert was born May 5, 1979, in Painesville, OH, to Robert James and Mary Diemert. She was a 1997 graduate of Thomas E. Harvey High School, where she was active in choir and flag line. She received her BA of Science in Education and MA of Science degree from Youngstown University. She was a football mom at Chaney High School. Jamie was a DJ on some weekends, which she thoroughly enjoyed. Jamie worked diligently and hard to achieve her educational goals, while at the same time raising her sons, maintaining her home and working long hours. She had been employed by Horizon Science Academy for three years, Stambaugh Charter Academy for two years, and was presently employed with East High School. She was a member of Union Congregrational Church. She leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Mary Woodruff; and brothers, Casey Diemert (Crystal), Johnnie and Marlo Sams; and sister, Tanisha Alexander; also, her partner of 25 years, Robert Jones; her beloved sons, Christian, 16, and Kasey, 7; and nephew, Kai, one. She helped to raise four other sons, Robert Jr., Tyrell, Jordan and J. R.; other loving family members include paternal grandmother, Doris Diemert; and maternal grandmother, Nancy Callahan. Her aunts and uncles include Dan Diemert, Delrene Showman and Katherine, Laura, Julia, Gordon and Jesse Woodruff. She also has many amazing cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Robert J. Diemert; and stepfather, John Sams; her paternal grandfather, Donald Diemert; and maternal grandfathers, Ronald Woodruff and Ken Callahan; also, Robert and Pamela Jones, both in-laws; and an aunt, Cynthia Horton. Visitation will be on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. before the service at the funeral home.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 14, 2019