Jan C. Pustai age 70, beloved husband of the late Mary K. “Kathy” (nee Pyatt); loving father of John C. (wife Leigh Ann) and Michael J. (wife Gina); devoted grandfather of John Charles, Jr., Benjamin W., and Scarlett Vivien; beloved companion of Debbie Wiegand; U.S. Air Force Vietnam and U.S. Army Desert Storm Veteran.Jan C. Pustai was born on November 8, 1948 in Cleveland, Ohio and passed away peacefully on May 2, 2019.He was a resident of Montville for 25 years and previously Cleveland Heights. Jan proudly served in the military for 24 years from 1969 to 1993 serving in Vietnam and Desert Storm in the U.S. Air Force and Army. He graduated from Shaw High School in 1967. Jan worked as a signal maintainer for RTA. He was a jack of all trades and a great handy man. Jan loved his grandkids and traveling to Florida. He was a model train and real train enthusiasts. Jan will be remembered as a hard working straight forward man that was very giving and willing to help whenever needed. He was funny, witty and patriotic. Jan will be greatly missed.Burial will take place in July with Military Honors at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio.Cremation by DeJohn Crematory. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Jan at The DeJohn Funeral Home & Celebrations Center of Chesterland 12811 Chillicothe Road (Rt. 306, just south of Mayfield Rd.) Thursday 7-8 PM.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Jan to Hospice of the Western Reserve P.O. Box 72101 Cleveland, Ohio 44197.Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at www.DeJohnCares.com. Published in News-Herald on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary