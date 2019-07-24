|
|
Funeral Services for Jan Marie Fiederer (nee Vaiksnoras) age 62, of Painesville Twp., will be at 8:00 p.m. Friday July 26, 2019 at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe. Mrs. Fiederer passed away July 22, 2019 and was born on May 27, 1957 in Wickliffe, OH.Jan was a loving wife, mother and grandmother to her family. She was also an avid cat lover.Jan was the beloved wife of Steve; dearest mother of Krista (Greg) Stahre; devoted grandmother of Jacob; dear aunt to her nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her son Aaron; parents Albert and Claire (nee DeFrancesco) Vaiksnoras; her siblings Diane Marie Vaiksnoras, David Vaiksnoras and Ritalyn Vaiksnoras.The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday July 26 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.To leave condolences for the family and order flowers, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com
Published in News-Herald on July 25, 2019