Jane Albertone (nee Delaney), age 80, of Wickliffe, Ohio, died August 11, 2020. Best friend and love of Dominic. Loving mother of Michael (Barb), Jim (Bob), and Laura (Chris); devoted grandmother of Michael, John, Christina Albertone, and Marion and Maggie Musgrave; cherished daughter of the late James and Marion (nee Farrell); dearest sister of James (Maryann), and the late Helen and John "Jack." In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Jane to Alzheimer’s Association or the Hospice Organization of your choice. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, August 14, 2020, at 12 Noon at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. Burial following at All Souls Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Jane at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Thursday 2 to 8 p.m. For those who don’t feel comfortable at an indoor wake, the family will also receive friends after theburial at an outdoor gathering at 2892 Cricket Lane following the burial. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at: www.DeJohnCares.com
.