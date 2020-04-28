|
Jane Austin (nee McCabe) Schierloh, 82, of Willoughby, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at Lake Health West Medical Center in Willoughby. Born June 2, 1937, in Toledo, she had been a resident of Lake County for 46 years. Jane grew up in Toledo and graduated with a B.A. from Ohio Wesleyan University, a Master of Arts in Teaching from Radcliff College (Harvard Graduate School of Education), and a Ph.D. from Kent State University. She married a United Methodist minister in 1960, and she and her husband engaged in ministries in churches in Cleveland, Mentor and Middlefield. Jane raised three children, taught English and GED, and retired from Cuyahoga Community College in Cleveland after working two years as a student advisor in Student Support Services, a federal program for low-income, first generation college students. She was the beloved wife of 60 years to Jack O. Schierloh; loving mother of Jay O. (Stacy) Schierloh of Spring, Texas, Jackie S. Schierloh of Willoughby and Tim D. (Teri) Schierloh of Chardon; cherished grandmother of Joel, Sarah, John, Sarah, Nick, Brittany, Anthony, Chelsea and Jacob; great-grandmother of eight; sister of Susanne (Peter) Zarins; and aunt of Geoff Gregg, Robb Gregg, and P.K. Zarins. Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Winona (nee Sweetnam) McCabe; and niece, Carol Gregg. “Creative and sensitive, Jane wrote many powerful reminiscences about her life of learning and caring for others. We are grateful that she shared them with us, and she will never be forgotten.” In this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Please be with us in prayer. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on May 17, 2020