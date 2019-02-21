Jane C. DePalma (nee Tirabasso), age 93, beloved wife of the late Dominic; loving mother of Maria Zoul (Larry) and the late Dennis (Pam); devoted grandmother of Denise McCray (Dan), Kelly White (Josh), Jennifer Walker (Robert); and great-grandmother of six; cherished daughter of the late Angelo and Anna (nee Palermo) Tirabasso; dearest sister of Yolanda Bottiggi, Anna Mae Zirke, Angela Lamonica, and the late Domenic Tirabasso, Mary Antonuccio, Clara Bizjak, and Carl Tirabasso; dear aunt and great-aunt of many. Survived by her granddog, Gracie.Jane was born on March 24, 1925 in Cleveland and passed away on February 18, 2019. She was a resident of Beachwood for three years, formerly of Wickliffe for 65 years.Jane was a member of Wickliffe Eagles and the American Legion Auxiliary of Wickliffe. She graduated from John Hay High School in 1943.Jane worked at Halle Brother in downtown Cleveland, GE, and Wickliffe School Cafeteria. She was the owner/operator of the Sand Bar in Wickliffe for many years. After selling the Sand Bar, she still loved being active and worked at McDonald's and Petti's Restaurant in Wickliffe.She loved cooking and baking for people. Jane was known for her pizzelles. She enjoyed socializing, playing cards, entertaining, watching the Cavaliers, shopping at QVC and HSN, and on occasion, playing the slot machines. Jane loved Pavarotti and the thrill of her life was when she got to see him in concert. She was fashionable and loved to wear hats. Jane will be remembered most as a social, outgoing, giving, generous, and selfless woman who had a good sense of humor. She will be dearly missed.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Jane to Golden Retrievers in Need Rescue Service Inc., c/o Tara Marie Fund, P.O. Box 24365, Cleveland, OH 44124 or Food for the Poor 6401 Lyons Rd., Coconut Creek, FL 33073.Mass of Christian Burial Monday, February 25, 2019 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church (Wickliffe) at 10 a.m. Burial following at Willoughby Cemetery.Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Jane at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Sunday 3 to 7 p.m.Online obituary and guestbook at:www.DeJohnCares.com. Published in News-Herald on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary